Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC): Selected Notes

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) closed the day trading at $4.91 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2172948 shares were traded. CTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTIC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Fong James K sold 100,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 600,000 led to the insider holds 3,565 shares of the business.

Craig Adam R sold 85,317 shares of CTIC for $511,923 on Jan 24. The President and CEO now owns 29,440 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Craig Adam R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 84,683 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 509,224 and left with 29,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTIC now has a Market Capitalization of 556.35M and an Enterprise Value of 526.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4830.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTIC traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTIC traded about 3.54M shares per day. A total of 128.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.91M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.05M with a Short Ratio of 16.05M, compared to 15.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.17% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.96 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $22.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.3M to a low estimate of $19.5M. As of the current estimate, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.29M, an estimated increase of 900.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.46M, an increase of 130.80% less than the figure of $900.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.64M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.95M, up 129.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.3M and the low estimate is $144.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.