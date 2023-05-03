Analysis of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST): Selected Notes

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed the day trading at $17.22 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $17.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4623424 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 06, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

On March 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 23, 2023, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Comparato Christopher P sold 128,947 shares for $17.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,291,130 led to the insider holds 128,947 shares of the business.

Comparato Christopher P sold 33,333 shares of TOST for $592,261 on Apr 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 78,761 shares after completing the transaction at $17.77 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Fredette Stephen, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 18,263 shares for $18.07 each. As a result, the insider received 330,012 and left with 3,314,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 9.30B and an Enterprise Value of 8.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOST traded about 6.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOST traded about 4.17M shares per day. A total of 518.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.33M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.4M with a Short Ratio of 22.40M, compared to 17.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $763.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $799.4M to a low estimate of $748.39M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.12M, an increase of 34.20% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $938.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.51M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.89B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.