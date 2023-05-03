Are analysts optimistic about Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (NASDAQ:AY) stock?

The closing price of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) was $25.66 for the day, down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $26.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697135 shares were traded. AY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Bank Financial on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On March 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 8.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AY has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.76.

Shares Statistics:

AY traded an average of 714.83K shares per day over the past three months and 959.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.54M. Insiders hold about 42.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 3.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.77, AY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.04M to a low estimate of $258M. As of the current estimate, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s year-ago sales were $247.45M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $337.78M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.