Are analysts optimistic about Crescent Energy Company’s (NYSE:CRGY) stock?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) closed the day trading at $10.98 down -5.43% from the previous closing price of $11.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507346 shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $14.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Conner Benjamin bought 500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,645 led to the insider holds 17,536 shares of the business.

Rockecharlie David C. bought 1,000 shares of CRGY for $13,930 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Rockecharlie David C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,000 and bolstered with 36,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGY now has a Market Capitalization of 604.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGY traded about 393.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGY traded about 317.12k shares per day. A total of 166.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 5.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.28% and a Short% of Float of 15.43%.

Dividends & Splits

CRGY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $481.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $535.15M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $423M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.8M, a decrease of -44.70% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.