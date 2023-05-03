Are analysts optimistic about Enovix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock?

The closing price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) was $11.00 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $10.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3886838 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 2,010,000 shares of the business.

ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares of ENVX for $61,800 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 192,561 shares after completing the transaction at $12.36 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 102,599 shares for $11.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,187,070 and bolstered with 900,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 272.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 266.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

ENVX traded an average of 5.69M shares per day over the past three months and 8.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.22M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.86M with a Short Ratio of 25.86M, compared to 21.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.39% and a Short% of Float of 23.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -74.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.02M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,146.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.