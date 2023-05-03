Are analysts optimistic about Office Properties Income Trust’s (NASDAQ:OPI) stock?

The closing price of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) was $5.97 for the day, down -3.71% from the previous closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043231 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPI now has a Market Capitalization of 315.66M and an Enterprise Value of 2.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

OPI traded an average of 921.17K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, OPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 30.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.86.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.8M to a low estimate of $132.83M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $141.32M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.09M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.48M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.27M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.66M and the low estimate is $527.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.