Are analysts optimistic about Orion Office REIT Inc.’s (NYSE:ONL) stock?

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) closed the day trading at $5.91 down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581697 shares were traded. ONL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ONL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONL now has a Market Capitalization of 369.29M and an Enterprise Value of 888.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONL has reached a high of $13.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ONL traded about 638.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ONL traded about 392.69k shares per day. A total of 56.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 4.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Dividends & Splits

ONL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $49.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.8M to a low estimate of $49.8M. As of the current estimate, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.02M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.45M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.12M, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.49M and the low estimate is $180.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.