Are Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Iris Energy Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.90, up 6.27% from its previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876164 shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IREN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On February 16, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $8.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 214.43M and an Enterprise Value of 285.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2635, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1220.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IREN traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 830.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.67M. Insiders hold about 23.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $13.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $9.9M. As of the current estimate, Iris Energy Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.18M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.44M, an increase of 118.50% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.05M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.79M and the low estimate is $108.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.