Are Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.45, down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1480792 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

To gain a deeper understanding of NMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.30.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,184 led to the insider holds 182,013 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of NMR for $39,112 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 327,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,995 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider received 24,288 and left with 177,500 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.75B. As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6844.

It appears that NMR traded 822.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 976.58k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 584.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 752.49k on Mar 14, 2023.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 17.00, NMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 55.03% for NMR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 10, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 10, 1988 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

