Are RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, RELX PLC’s stock clocked out at $31.57, down -4.68% from its previous closing price of $33.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696727 shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RELX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELX now has a Market Capitalization of 62.25B and an Enterprise Value of 70.23B. As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $33.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RELX traded 772.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 679.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.88B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 932.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.02M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 48.30% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

