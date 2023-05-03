Are The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) closed at $20.39 down -6.34% from its previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853100 shares were traded. COCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Burth Jonathan sold 8,000 shares for $12.71 per share. The transaction valued at 101,695 led to the insider holds 186,007 shares of the business.

Liran Ira bought 10,000 shares of COCO for $121,700 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 685,252 shares after completing the transaction at $12.17 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, van Es Charles, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,721 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider received 70,591 and left with 87,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 91.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $22.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COCO has traded an average of 294.31K shares per day and 388.34k over the past ten days. A total of 55.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.96M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107.01M to a low estimate of $100.51M. As of the current estimate, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.45M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.69M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $466.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.79M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $526.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $539.65M and the low estimate is $499.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.