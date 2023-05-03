As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) offers stability

The closing price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) was $1.91 for the day, down -7.28% from the previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2525274 shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On November 29, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.50.

On October 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 04, 2022, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Stoica Andrei G sold 1,200 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,980 led to the insider holds 1,103,145 shares of the business.

Stoica Andrei G sold 9,239 shares of BFLY for $18,011 on Mar 23. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,104,345 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Stoica Andrei G, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 31,965 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 71,892 and left with 1,113,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 571.67M and an Enterprise Value of 365.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6121.

Shares Statistics:

BFLY traded an average of 3.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.09M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.73M with a Short Ratio of 24.73M, compared to 18.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.15% and a Short% of Float of 16.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.86M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.57M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.69M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.39M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.07M and the low estimate is $105M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.