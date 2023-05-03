As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) offers stability

The closing price of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) was $3.72 for the day, down -3.38% from the previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525173 shares were traded. DSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSX now has a Market Capitalization of 427.88M and an Enterprise Value of 873.99M. As of this moment, Diana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3120.

Shares Statistics:

DSX traded an average of 632.64K shares per day over the past three months and 387.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.54M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DSX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, DSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 22.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.55M to a low estimate of $64.95M. As of the current estimate, Diana Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.22M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.35M, a decrease of -8.30% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.97M, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $288M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313M and the low estimate is $242.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.