As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) offers stability

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed the day trading at $27.56 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $27.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029183 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTAI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 116.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 116.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of FTAI for $450,000 on Nov 09. The CEO and Chairman now owns 187,616 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.96B. As of this moment, FTAI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 145.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $29.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTAI traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTAI traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 99.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 6.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Dividends & Splits

FTAI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.14.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $281.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.55M to a low estimate of $249M. As of the current estimate, FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $177.93M, an estimated increase of 58.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.65M, an increase of 117.80% over than the figure of $58.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.41M, up 60.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.