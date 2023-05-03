BPOP (Popular Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $58.69 in the prior trading day, Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) closed at $57.00, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911542 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BPOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $57.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares for $80.38 per share. The transaction valued at 774,461 led to the insider holds 118,015 shares of the business.

Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of BPOP for $110,937 on Aug 26. The Senior VP & Comptroller now owns 9,299 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, SEPULVEDA ELI, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $81.09 each. As a result, the insider received 405,470 and left with 39,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPOP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B. As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $83.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 832.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 1.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BPOP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $2.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.66 and $7.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.69. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $9.72 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $517.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.5M to a low estimate of $504.89M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.86M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.38M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $570.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $520.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.