CMA (Comerica Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Comerica Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $37.22, down -12.42% from its previous closing price of $42.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11977187 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $57 from $84 previously.

On April 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $44.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.UBS initiated its Buy rating on March 15, 2023, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares for $72.70 per share. The transaction valued at 26,316 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

McKinney Cassandra M. sold 3,262 shares of CMA for $237,358 on Jan 27. The EVP now owns 6,825 shares after completing the transaction at $72.76 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bridges Wendy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 320,495 and left with 12,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.05B. As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $87.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMA traded 4.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 5.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.75, CMA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 35.70% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $7.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $9 and $6.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $911.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $933M to a low estimate of $902.79M. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $917.47M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $937M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900.86M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.