Considering Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at $0.62 in the last session, down -7.29% from day before closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0489 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9558057 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6100.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 333.80M and an Enterprise Value of 232.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8392.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNGO traded on average about 7.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 296.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.38M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 62.89M with a Short Ratio of 62.89M, compared to 54.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.42M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.7M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.52M, an increase of 27.70% over than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.8M, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.43M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.