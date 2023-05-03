Considering Confluent Inc. (CFLT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $21.61 in the prior trading day, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $20.50, down -5.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3630893 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $29 previously.

On March 29, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On February 13, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Verbowski Chad sold 5,949 shares for $22.58 per share. The transaction valued at 134,328 led to the insider holds 460,646 shares of the business.

Liu Ying Christina sold 400 shares of CFLT for $9,032 on Mar 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 139,420 shares after completing the transaction at $22.58 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Kreps Edward Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 232,500 shares for $26.15 each. As a result, the insider received 6,080,079 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $34.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.67M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.26M, compared to 17.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $167.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.54M to a low estimate of $166.5M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.1M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.4M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.19M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $926.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.