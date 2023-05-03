Considering PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $12.63 in the last session, down -7.27% from day before closing price of $13.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947608 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Pantelick Steven sold 4,673 shares for $13.43 per share. The transaction valued at 62,744 led to the insider holds 17,442 shares of the business.

Goel Amar K. sold 2,577 shares of PUBM for $34,596 on Apr 05. The Chairman, Chief Innovation Off now owns 1,309 shares after completing the transaction at $13.42 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Goel Rajeev K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,893 shares for $13.70 each. As a result, the insider received 245,147 and left with 33,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 729.55M and an Enterprise Value of 581.75M. As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $24.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUBM traded on average about 444.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.82M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.55M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.39M, a decrease of -9.00% less than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.38M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.03M and the low estimate is $271.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.