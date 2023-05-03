Considering TechnipFMC plc (FTI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $13.56 in the prior trading day, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $12.85, down -5.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6925954 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.04B and an Enterprise Value of 6.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 444.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 13.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.7B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.