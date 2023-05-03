How is XPO Inc.’s (NYSE: XPO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $44.15 in the prior trading day, XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed at $44.06, down -0.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845704 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $52 from $35 previously.

On April 21, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On April 06, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2023, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 53,610 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO for $279,216,970 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,300,701 shares after completing the transaction at $55.17 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,338 and left with 6,361,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 6.58B. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $45.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 4.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, XPO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, a decrease of -40.10% over than the figure of -$46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.26B and the low estimate is $7.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.