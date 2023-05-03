How is Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ZNTL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $21.91 in the prior trading day, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $21.20, down -3.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144379 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZNTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Gallagher Cam sold 8,501 shares for $19.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 491,270 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 6,500 shares of ZNTL for $129,873 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 865,157 shares after completing the transaction at $19.98 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Epperly Melissa B, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,227 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider received 104,411 and left with 392,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 647.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 567.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 726.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 9.01M, compared to 8.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 20.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.44, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.61 and -$5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.21. EPS for the following year is -$4.22, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.