In spite of Accolade Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACCD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $12.17 down -6.53% from its previous closing price of $13.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097874 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accolade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 23, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 220 shares for $14.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,208 led to the insider holds 155,870 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 181 shares of ACCD for $2,639 on Apr 18. The President now owns 145,778 shares after completing the transaction at $14.58 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 141 shares for $14.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,056 and left with 124,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 988.90M and an Enterprise Value of 985.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCD has traded an average of 650.03K shares per day and 979.86k over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.67M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$4.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $89.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.53M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.97M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.3M and the low estimate is $471.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.