In spite of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $9.37 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $9.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765403 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Melius Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Filene Jacob F. sold 34,842 shares for $9.49 per share. The transaction valued at 330,644 led to the insider holds 27,778 shares of the business.

Filene Jacob F. sold 42,280 shares of ULCC for $398,015 on Apr 06. The Sr. Vice President, Customers now owns 62,620 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Biffle Barry, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 14,723 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 173,334 and left with 278,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 4.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 430.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULCC has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 874.23k over the past ten days. A total of 217.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $859.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $870M to a low estimate of $849M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $605M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $997.78M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $929M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.