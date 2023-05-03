In spite of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VIST) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $20.10 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $19.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629664 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $22.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 677.80K shares per day and 557.36k over the past ten days. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.98M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.59% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.