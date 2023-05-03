In the case of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN), what’s next?

The closing price of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) was $3.38 for the day, down -2.59% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5243908 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAN now has a Market Capitalization of 59.91B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0285.

Shares Statistics:

SAN traded an average of 5.23M shares per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.27B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.17M, compared to 7.42M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, SAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.