In the case of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), what’s next?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) closed the day trading at $20.99 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287296 shares were traded. CUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUZ, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On January 04, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $22.

On December 13, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCCOLL JOHN S sold 36,975 shares for $24.93 per share. The transaction valued at 921,602 led to the insider holds 30,814 shares of the business.

Roper Pamela F sold 6,095 shares of CUZ for $157,068 on Feb 17. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 42,241 shares after completing the transaction at $25.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUZ now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, Cousins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has reached a high of $36.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUZ traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUZ traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 151.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CUZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 5.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.20%.

Dividends & Splits

CUZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 120.00% for CUZ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $196.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.5M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $183.17M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.74M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $787.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $753.07M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $840.16M and the low estimate is $774.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.