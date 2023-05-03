In the case of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), what’s next?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed the day trading at $10.50 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $10.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2711032 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LESL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares for $12.02 per share. The transaction valued at 112,308,858 led to the insider holds 8,776,904 shares of the business.

Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of LESL for $49,425 on Sep 26. The insider now owns 130,447 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On May 12, another insider, LaBode Moyo, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 4,696 shares for $17.48 each. As a result, the insider received 82,086 and left with 11,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.07B. As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LESL traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LESL traded about 2.81M shares per day. A total of 183.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.39M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LESL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.87M with a Short Ratio of 22.87M, compared to 24.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.45% and a Short% of Float of 14.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $223.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235M to a low estimate of $212.7M. As of the current estimate, Leslie’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $708.66M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $734.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.