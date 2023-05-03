In What Direction Will Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903286 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when D’Annunzio Marc sold 50,237 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 68,754 led to the insider holds 754,956 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 22,488 shares of BKKT for $34,418 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 7,456,557 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider received 33,320 and left with 7,479,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 142.36M and an Enterprise Value of -70.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9618.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKKT traded about 2.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKKT traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.30M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 11.34M, compared to 13.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $14.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.6M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.5M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.38M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.6M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142M and the low estimate is $78.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.