In What Direction Will Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX:SENS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) was $0.56 for the day, down -8.37% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0507 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2569746 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5966 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5505.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SENS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 01, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SENS now has a Market Capitalization of 287.82M and an Enterprise Value of 218.46M. As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1714.

Shares Statistics:

SENS traded an average of 3.57M shares per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 479.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 63.5M with a Short Ratio of 63.50M, compared to 59.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.24% and a Short% of Float of 13.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.39M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.11M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.