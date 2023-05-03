In What Direction Will Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Goes From Here?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed the day trading at $4.67 down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $4.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4683605 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCRB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 23, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Ege David S. sold 7,038 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 36,527 led to the insider holds 59,696 shares of the business.

Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of MCRB for $39,745 on Oct 31. The insider now owns 46,734 shares after completing the transaction at $7.93 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,738,243 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,525,465 and bolstered with 5,875,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCRB now has a Market Capitalization of 721.16M and an Enterprise Value of 702.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 90.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 98.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6105, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8535.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCRB traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCRB traded about 7.13M shares per day. A total of 125.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 9.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.64.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.66M, an increase of 9,329.30% over than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.67M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13M, up 1,788.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.91M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -65.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.