In What Direction Will Silgan Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) was $48.60 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $49.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515199 shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.99.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $64.

On November 24, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 24, 2021, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 50,972 shares for $54.08 per share. The transaction valued at 2,756,515 led to the insider holds 709,501 shares of the business.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 16,510 shares of SLGN for $896,574 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 760,473 shares after completing the transaction at $54.30 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $54.50 each. As a result, the insider received 5,450 and left with 776,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.33B and an Enterprise Value of 8.99B. As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $55.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.28.

Shares Statistics:

SLGN traded an average of 391.19K shares per day over the past three months and 583.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 903.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 937.28k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, SLGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 17.10% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.98B and the low estimate is $6.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.