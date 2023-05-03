Invest in Genius Group Limited (GNS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) closed at $0.93 in the last session, down -11.43% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2766701 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0310 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 29.63M and an Enterprise Value of 38.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $11.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4575.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNS traded on average about 6.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.61M and the low estimate is $50M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.