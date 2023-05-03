Invest in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $23.30 in the last session, up 4.44% from day before closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2144808 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On December 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 07, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 140.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 127.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLRX traded on average about 602.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.30M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 2.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$3.59.