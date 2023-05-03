Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.49, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $6.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562395 shares were traded. EYPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EYPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On July 07, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

On March 01, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on March 01, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYPT now has a Market Capitalization of 114.91M and an Enterprise Value of 16.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYPT has reached a high of $12.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EYPT traded 824.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EYPT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 2.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.55 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $7.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8M to a low estimate of $5.72M. As of the current estimate, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.29M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.99M, a decrease of -30.90% less than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.75M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.4M, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.5M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.