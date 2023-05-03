Investing in Medifast Inc. (MED) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) closed at $88.16 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $90.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003895 shares were traded. MED stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medifast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $278 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $345 to $150.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when SCHLACKMAN SCOTT sold 2,200 shares for $108.68 per share. The transaction valued at 239,096 led to the insider holds 7,280 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 11 shares of MED for $1,289 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 2,377 shares after completing the transaction at $114.97 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10 shares for $114.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,144 and bolstered with 7,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MED now has a Market Capitalization of 982.22M and an Enterprise Value of 920.58M. As of this moment, Medifast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MED has reached a high of $193.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MED has traded an average of 218.25K shares per day and 312.11k over the past ten days. A total of 10.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MED as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.55% and a Short% of Float of 22.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MED is 6.60, from 6.57 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $2.82, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.62 and $10.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.62. EPS for the following year is $11.72, with 1 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $11.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $313.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $313.16M to a low estimate of $313.16M. As of the current estimate, Medifast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $453.33M, an estimated decrease of -30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.93M, a decrease of -21.40% over than the figure of -$30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.