Investing in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $160.31 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $161.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 127845120 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tesla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $185 from $230 previously.

On April 24, 2023, Daiwa Securities reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $218 to $185.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $245 to $154.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares for $152.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,620 led to the insider holds 65,547 shares of the business.

Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares of TSLA for $739,912 on Apr 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 199,323 shares after completing the transaction at $197.31 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Musk Kimbal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $195.73 each. As a result, the insider received 19,573,464 and left with 1,608,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSLA now has a Market Capitalization of 507.72B and an Enterprise Value of 490.89B. As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $318.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLA has traded an average of 153.10M shares per day and 136.2M over the past ten days. A total of 3.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 88.57M with a Short Ratio of 88.57M, compared to 87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 30 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $26.38B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93B, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.45B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.89B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.67B and the low estimate is $111.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.