Is SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $23.55 in the prior trading day, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed at $22.23, down -5.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2549939 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares for $16.44 per share. The transaction valued at 164,400 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

LEVINE ANDREW S bought 10,000 shares of SLG for $162,400 on Mar 24. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.24 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, HATKOFF CRAIG M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $34.31 each. As a result, the insider received 308,790 and left with 2,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $71.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.91M with a Short Ratio of 17.91M, compared to 11.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.82% and a Short% of Float of 40.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLG’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.57, compared to 3.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.89.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $203.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.18M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.23M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.41M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.74M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $869.96M and the low estimate is $654.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.