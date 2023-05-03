Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $27.54 in the last session, down -4.61% from day before closing price of $28.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5972706 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $32.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 13.19B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYF traded on average about 5.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.3M with a Short Ratio of 15.30M, compared to 14.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 0.92, which was 0.91 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.