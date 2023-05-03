Is this a Prime Time To acquire Brinker International Inc. (EAT) stock

After finishing at $40.28 in the prior trading day, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed at $40.27, down -0.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964378 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 117.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $35.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 3.95B. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 995.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 948.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.18% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.61% and a Short% of Float of 24.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $980.4M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.