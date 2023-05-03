Is this a Prime Time To acquire Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) stock

The price of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) closed at $81.25 in the last session, down -2.44% from day before closing price of $83.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534241 shares were traded. COLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On April 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $80.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Swanson Jim A bought 500 shares for $72.99 per share. The transaction valued at 36,494 led to the insider holds 5,197 shares of the business.

Bragdon Peter J bought 300 shares of COLM for $22,904 on May 06. The EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel now owns 19,981 shares after completing the transaction at $76.35 per share. On May 05, another insider, Nelson Ronald E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,706 shares for $80.16 each. As a result, the insider received 297,074 and left with 14,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.19B and an Enterprise Value of 5.13B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has reached a high of $98.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLM traded on average about 316.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 405.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.61M. Insiders hold about 47.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COLM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 911.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 970.57k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLM is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 21.60% for COLM, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.69 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $586.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $592M to a low estimate of $579.53M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Sportswear Company’s year-ago sales were $578.06M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.