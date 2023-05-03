Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock

After finishing at $15.23 in the prior trading day, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $14.88, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7760584 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On January 30, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 30, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 601,528 led to the insider holds 125,026 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 1,540 shares of JWN for $30,922 on Feb 01. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 128,671 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 328,792 and left with 93,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 6.64B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.25M with a Short Ratio of 19.25M, compared to 18.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.02% and a Short% of Float of 15.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JWN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.99%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, a decrease of -11.40% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.