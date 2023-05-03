Is U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $32.94 in the prior trading day, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $30.63, down -7.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28953670 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Wine Scott W. bought 30,438 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 999,888 led to the insider holds 30,438 shares of the business.

Colberg Alan B. bought 10,000 shares of USB for $341,380 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 10,050 shares after completing the transaction at $34.14 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CECERE ANDREW, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 84,948 shares for $43.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,695,918 and left with 956,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 55.20B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.93M with a Short Ratio of 25.93M, compared to 12.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, USB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.90, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.39. The current Payout Ratio is 43.90% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $7.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.27B, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.16B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.45B and the low estimate is $27.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.