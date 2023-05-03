It’s a good day to be an Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shareholder

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $152.88 down -4.80% from its previous closing price of $160.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5155993 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $169 from $227 previously.

On April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $255.

On April 13, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $271.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2023, with a $271 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Yang Mandy bought 3,500 shares for $156.86 per share. The transaction valued at 549,022 led to the insider holds 99,043 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 32,900 shares of ENPH for $5,490,467 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 32,900 shares after completing the transaction at $166.88 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,900 shares for $163.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,568,913 and bolstered with 60,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 30.23B and an Enterprise Value of 29.75B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 256.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 4.43M shares per day and 6.78M over the past ten days. A total of 136.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.09M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 5.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 31 analysts recommending between $9.38 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $745.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $711.28M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $530.2M, an estimated increase of 40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $798.07M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $719.69M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.23B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.