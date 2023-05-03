It’s a good day to be an Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.58, down -8.21% from its previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641985 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 52,066 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 215,236 led to the insider holds 2,851,249 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 215,772 shares of NINE for $888,657 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,903,315 shares after completing the transaction at $4.12 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Crombie David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 107,284 shares for $6.91 each. As a result, the insider received 741,332 and left with 281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 187.49M and an Enterprise Value of 547.85M. As of this moment, Nine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9633.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NINE traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 706.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $162.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.1M to a low estimate of $162.1M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.94M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.8M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $687.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $658M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.38M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $725M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725M and the low estimate is $725M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.