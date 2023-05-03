It’s an appealing income play to consider Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)

The price of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) closed at $15.41 in the last session, down -6.89% from day before closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062361 shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 738.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DeWalch D Mark bought 31,150 shares for $15.85 per share. The transaction valued at 493,699 led to the insider holds 260,879 shares of the business.

DeWalch D Mark bought 3,100 shares of BSM for $49,144 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 13,417 shares after completing the transaction at $15.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $15.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 467,262 and bolstered with 2,620,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 3.34B. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSM traded on average about 623.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 209.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BSM is 1.90, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s year-ago sales were $207.72M, an estimated decrease of -35.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.13M, a decrease of -17.10% over than the figure of -$35.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $608M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $486M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.6M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $642M and the low estimate is $524.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.