It’s an appealing income play to consider Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

The price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed at $15.65 in the last session, down -8.32% from day before closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862142 shares were traded. ICPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On August 20, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 721.73M and an Enterprise Value of 568.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICPT traded on average about 805.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 853.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.15% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of -$3.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.69 and -$5.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $73.39M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.76M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.24M, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.12M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $380.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.9M and the low estimate is $162.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.