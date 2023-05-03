It’s an appealing income play to consider Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

After finishing at $61.47 in the prior trading day, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $58.46, down -4.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643462 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bauer Joanne B sold 13,115 shares for $54.24 per share. The transaction valued at 711,333 led to the insider holds 28,096 shares of the business.

Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 945 shares of OMCL for $45,625 on Dec 27. The EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 29,788 shares after completing the transaction at $48.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Seidelmann Scott Peter, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,436 shares for $47.79 each. As a result, the insider received 211,990 and left with 30,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 596.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 49.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $125.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 440.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OMCL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $277.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.1M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.21M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.65M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $282.88M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.