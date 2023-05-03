Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) was $29.18 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $29.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4668537 shares were traded. JNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.10.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JNPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when DelSanto Anne sold 900 shares for $34.15 per share. The transaction valued at 30,735 led to the insider holds 25,736 shares of the business.

rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of JNPR for $195,509 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 937,089 shares after completing the transaction at $31.28 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, rahim rami, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $31.33 each. As a result, the insider received 195,798 and left with 943,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JNPR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 10.58B. As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $34.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.35.

Shares Statistics:

JNPR traded an average of 3.80M shares per day over the past three months and 5.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 9.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, JNPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 63.10% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Juniper Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.