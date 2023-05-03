Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) was $3.51 for the day, down -10.23% from the previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1870777 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRDY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Pello Jason H. sold 75,000 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 236,250 led to the insider holds 894,184 shares of the business.

Swenson Christopher C. sold 15,000 shares of NRDY for $50,400 on Mar 09. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 868,163 shares after completing the transaction at $3.36 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Robinson Heidi, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 19,049 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 66,673 and left with 1,105,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 390.41M and an Enterprise Value of 301.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7876.

Shares Statistics:

NRDY traded an average of 797.87K shares per day over the past three months and 738.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.97M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.92M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.69M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.66M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.59M and the low estimate is $234.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.